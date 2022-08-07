HONOR GOD’S SABBATH: Luke 17:22-32; Isaiah 56:2-6; 58:13-14; Exodus 31:16-17; Luke 4:15-17, 20220806

HONOR GOD’S SABBATH: Luke 17:22-32; Isaiah 56:2-6; 58:13-14; Exodus 31:16-17; Luke 4:15-17; Acts 13:27; 13:13-15; 13:42-44; 15:19-21; Acts 16:12-13; 17:22-31, SABBATH, August 6, 2022

26 And as it was in the days of Noe, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man. 27 They did eat, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, and the flood came, and destroyed them all. 28 Likewise also as it was in the days of Lot; they did eat, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they builded; 29 but the same day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven, and destroyed them all. 30 Even thus shall it be in the day when the Son of man is revealed. 31 In that day, he which shall be upon the housetop, and his stuff in the house, let him not come down to take it away: and he that is in the field, let him likewise not return back. 32 Remember Lot’s wife. Amen! Also in Matthew 24:36-44

Isaiah 58:13-14 - 13 “If I keep my feet from traveling or working unduly on the Sabbath, from doing my own pleasure on Your Holy Day, and call the Sabbath a divine and sacred delight, the Holy Day of my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY honorable, and shall honor You, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD by not doing my own pleasures nor going on my own business ways, nor speaking my own idle words,

14 Then I shall delight myself in You, my ADONAI, JEHOVAH; and You, my ELOHIM, the LORD GOD will cause me to ride on the skies over the earth, and feed me with the promised inheritance of Father Jacob. For the mouth of my JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD GOD my SANCTIFIER has spoken it.” Amen! (Isaiah 58:13-14 Personalized Proclamation).

Exodus 31:16-17 - 16 Wherefore the children of Israel shall keep the sabbath, to observe the sabbath throughout their generations, for a perpetual covenant. 17 It is a sign between me and the children of Israel for ever: for in six days the Lord made heaven and earth, and on the seventh day he rested, and was refreshed. Amen!

Luke 4:15-17 - 15 And he taught in their synagogues, being glorified of all. 16 And he came to Nazareth, where he had been brought up: and, as his custom was, he went into the synagogue on the sabbath day, and stood up for to read. 17 And there was delivered unto him the book of the prophet Esaias. And when he had opened the book, he found the place where it was written. Amen!

Acts 13:27- 27 For they that dwell at Jerusalem, and their rulers, because they knew him not, nor yet the voices of the prophets which are read every sabbath day, they have fulfilled them in condemning him. Amen!

Acts 13:13-15 - 13 Now when Paul and his company loosed from Paphos, they came to Perga in Pamphylia: and John departing from them returned to Jerusalem. 14 But when they departed from Perga, they came to Antioch in Pisidia, and went into the synagogue on the sabbath day, and sat down. 15 And after the reading of the law and the prophets the rulers of the synagogue sent unto them, saying, Ye men and brethren, if ye have any word of exhortation for the people, say on. Amen!

Act 13:42-44 - 42 And when the Jews were gone out of the synagogue, the Gentiles besought that these words might be preached to them the next sabbath. 43 Now when the congregation was broken up, many of the Jews and religious proselytes followed Paul and Barnabas: who, speaking to them, persuaded them to continue in the grace of God. 44 And the next sabbath day came almost the whole city together to hear the word of God. Amen!