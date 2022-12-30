Abraham Accords: The Antichrist Donald Trump's Middle East Peace Plan with many nations

Daniel 8:23-25King James Version

23 And in the latter time of their kingdom, when the transgressors have come to the full, a king of fierce countenance, and understanding dark sentences, shall stand up.

24 And his power shall be mighty, but not by his own power: and he shall destroy (corrupt שָׁחַת šahat) wonderfully, and shall prosper, and practice, and shall destroy (corrupt שָׁחַת šahat) the mighty and the holy people. (Daniel 7 and Revelation 13)

25 And through his policy also he shall cause deceit ( מִרְמָה mirmâ) to prosper in his hand, and he shall magnify himself in his heart, and by peace (prosperity h7962 שַׁלְוָה šalwâ) shall destroy many:





Daniel 9:27

King James Version

And he shall confirm the covenant with many for one week: and in the midst of the week he shall cause the sacrifice and the oblation to cease, and for the overspreading of abominations, he shall make it desolate, even until the consummation and that determined shall be poured upon the desolate.





Daniel 11:21-24

King James Version

21 And in his estate shall stand up a vile person, to whom they shall not give the honor of the kingdom:

22 but he shall come in peaceably (prosperity h7962 שַׁלְוָה šalwâ) , and obtain the kingdom by flatteries.

23 And after the league made with him he shall work deceitfully: for he shall come up, and shall become strong with a small people.

24 He shall enter peaceably (prosperity h7962 שַׁלְוָה šalwâ) even upon the fattest places of the province, and he shall do that which his fathers have not done, nor his fathers' fathers.





Daniel 11:32

King James Version

And such as do wickedly against the covenant shall he corrupt by flatteries: but the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits.





1 Thessalonians 5:3

King James Version

For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.





Source 1: https://youtu.be/js4wcaPqSow

President Donald Trump: 'I am the chosen one'; Published by Syracuse.com; YouTube; Date published: August 21, 2019; Date of website access: December 27, 2020.





Source 2: https://youtu.be/i2Pm9o7Ax9o

A Historic Day for Peace; Published by the White House; YouTube; Date published: September 15, 2020; Date of website access: December 27, 2020.





Source 3: https://youtu.be/-DokcFAvjoE

Trump Hails Abraham Accords as 'Smart Door' to End Israeli-Palestinian Conflict; Published by VOA News; YouTube; Date published: September 16, 2020; Date of website access: December 27, 2020.





Source 4: https://youtu.be/cu0Qw0Kdzew

Trump Announces Peace Agreement Between Israel And Sudan; Published by NBS News; YouTube; Date published: October 23, 2020; Date of website access: December 27, 2020.





Source 5: https://youtu.be/6zC0Qc-7gGM

Morocco normalizes relations with Israel under US brokered deal; Published by Africanews; YouTube; Date published: December 10, 2020; Date of website access: December 27, 2020.





Source 6: https://youtu.be/B6C_zfpEwUI

The Children Are Ready III; Published by the Temple Institute; YouTube; Date published: July 27, 2014; Date of website access: December 27, 2020.





Source 7: https://youtu.be/ysgzR2jMwNE

World War 3 — Announcement Trailer; Published by GameSpot; YouTube; Date published: May 29, 2018; Date of website access: December 27, 2020.





(Thumbnail) — Source 8: https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2016/nov/10/photographers-best-trump-shot

Photographers on their best Trump shot: 'I think he's a damaged person'; Holding a million bucks, cradling a dove, looking broken, refusing to pose … in a My Best Shot special, four photographers reveal what it’s like to shoot Donald Trump; Published by the Guardian-International Edition; Guardian News & Media Limited or its affiliated companies; Published by Ben Beaumont — Thomas and Andrew Gilchrist; Dates published: various dates; Date of website access: December 27, 2020.