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Back to Lockdowns?. How is this a thing?
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294 views • October 27, 2021
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Sources: https://computingforever.com/2021/10/27/how-is-this-a-thing-27th-of-october-2021/
IRELAND’S MANUFACTURED ENERGY CRISIS: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZU57ga9ZRvvf/
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This video contains some videos and images sourced from pixabay.com below:
https://pixabay.com/videos/particles-plexus-network-glowing-27669/
https://pixabay.com/videos/artificial-background-blue-business-63221/
https://pixabay.com/videos/particles-glow-loop-abstract-light-50632/
https://pixabay.com/videos/brilliant-glitter-background-easy-54616/
https://pixabay.com/videos/lights-glow-illuminated-abstract-69338/
https://pixabay.com/videos/scent-wavy-mystic-ignition-burning-40409/
https://pixabay.com/videos/geometric-network-connect-science-63646/
https://pixabay.com/videos/network-connect-science-abstract-63645/
https://pixabay.com/videos/earth-globe-country-africa-asia-1393/
https://pixabay.com/illustrations/syringe-shot-medicine-bottle-1884758/
https://pixabay.com/photos/syringe-vaccine-medical-needle-5904302/
https://pixabay.com/videos/earth-moon-space-galaxy-planet-55990/
https://pixabay.com/photos/covid-19-coronavirus-vaccine-6553695/
https://pixabay.com/videos/power-pole-clouds-heaven-10749/
https://pixabay.com/videos/shoes-walking-feet-legs-many-3627/
https://pixabay.com/videos/people-commerce-shop-busy-mall-6387/
Support my work on Subscribe Star: https://www.subscribestar.com/dave-cullen
Follow me on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKf/
Buy How is This a Thing Mugs here: https://teespring.com/stores/computing-forever-store
Sources: https://computingforever.com/2021/10/27/how-is-this-a-thing-27th-of-october-2021/
IRELAND’S MANUFACTURED ENERGY CRISIS: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZU57ga9ZRvvf/
http://www.computingforever.com
KEEP UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Gab: https://gab.ai/DaveCullen
Subscribe on Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/DaveCullen
Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/davecullen
Subscribe on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@ComputingForever
This video contains some videos and images sourced from pixabay.com below:
https://pixabay.com/videos/particles-plexus-network-glowing-27669/
https://pixabay.com/videos/artificial-background-blue-business-63221/
https://pixabay.com/videos/particles-glow-loop-abstract-light-50632/
https://pixabay.com/videos/brilliant-glitter-background-easy-54616/
https://pixabay.com/videos/lights-glow-illuminated-abstract-69338/
https://pixabay.com/videos/scent-wavy-mystic-ignition-burning-40409/
https://pixabay.com/videos/geometric-network-connect-science-63646/
https://pixabay.com/videos/network-connect-science-abstract-63645/
https://pixabay.com/videos/earth-globe-country-africa-asia-1393/
https://pixabay.com/illustrations/syringe-shot-medicine-bottle-1884758/
https://pixabay.com/photos/syringe-vaccine-medical-needle-5904302/
https://pixabay.com/videos/earth-moon-space-galaxy-planet-55990/
https://pixabay.com/photos/covid-19-coronavirus-vaccine-6553695/
https://pixabay.com/videos/power-pole-clouds-heaven-10749/
https://pixabay.com/videos/shoes-walking-feet-legs-many-3627/
https://pixabay.com/videos/people-commerce-shop-busy-mall-6387/
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