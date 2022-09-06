"Deep Darkness Shall Cover The People" with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon and Jessica Knock on "Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts"

Something very disturbing is written into your medical insurance……. Hidden in Plain Sight.

You will hear numbers mentioned:in the featured video of ‘Shaking My Head Productions” ….. 30,000 in 2016 BUT in 2020, 60,000,000 were shipped to America from Russia and China. listen out to what that was!!!

This is not secluded to America only - the scriptures show you it covers the whole earth.

FEMA camps where built all over Australia and through out the world.

What you just saw was: “OBAMACARE” CODE NUMBER: icd 9E 978. Thats EXECUTION by GUILLOTINE…………

LET’S examine this in the scriptures in the last 3 and a half years of the tribulation.

Rev. 2: 9-10

Rev. 6: 9,10, 11

And through suffering and tribulation here is the reward:

Rev. 20:4

Here’s your PURPOSE OF BEING THE ELECT:

Isaiah 60:1-2