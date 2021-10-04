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Americans lack trust in experts and the government when it comes to COVID jabs
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0 view • October 04, 2021
An article in "Reason" a supposedly Libertarian magazine expresses incredulity about Americans not trusting
their government and the "experts" and not taking the jab. Yours truly sounds off on that.
References
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10654-021-00808-7
https://reason.com/2021/10/04/public-health-officials-blew-up-their-credibility-and-were-paying-the-price/
https://peakd.com/hive-196427/@borepstein/when-you-ask-for-an-unvaccinated-person-gets-covid-and-tragically-dies-story-here-is-what-you-get
https://3speak.tv/watch?v=borepstein/ozofbthh
https://3speak.tv/watch?v=borepstein/lwzotuzj
https://3speak.tv/watch?v=borepstein/zhscqpqj
https://archive.ph/AV9sp
their government and the "experts" and not taking the jab. Yours truly sounds off on that.
References
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10654-021-00808-7
https://reason.com/2021/10/04/public-health-officials-blew-up-their-credibility-and-were-paying-the-price/
https://peakd.com/hive-196427/@borepstein/when-you-ask-for-an-unvaccinated-person-gets-covid-and-tragically-dies-story-here-is-what-you-get
https://3speak.tv/watch?v=borepstein/ozofbthh
https://3speak.tv/watch?v=borepstein/lwzotuzj
https://3speak.tv/watch?v=borepstein/zhscqpqj
https://archive.ph/AV9sp
Keywords
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