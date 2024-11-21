BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚨 Vaccines and Your Child’s Health: The Truth is Coming Out 🚨
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
32 followers
0
129 views • 5 months ago

🚨 Vaccines and Your Child’s Health: The Truth is Coming Out 🚨


Check out this video showing the link between declining vaccine rates and improved health in children. In Marin County, California, autism rates among children dropped as parents started questioning vaccine safety and reduced the number of shots. The truth is finally being exposed!

Did you know that when I was growing up, only 6 vaccines were required? Now, kids are required to get over 50! As vaccine rates have skyrocketed, so have autism, autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses. It’s time to wake up—stop putting these poisons into your children and question everything. Luckily, there are options to detox from these harmful effects.

👉 Want to know more? Go to IG @mgibsonofficial and comment "DETOX" or visit www.michaelsgibson.com to learn the truth and how to protect your health.


#VaccineTruth #ProtectYourChildren #WakeUp #HealthFreedom #MichaelsGibson #detox #vaccinedetox

Keywords
vaccinesvaccine truthvaccine detox
