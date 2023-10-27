Proactive and Reactive Policing: Balancing Expectations and Realities in Law Enforcement

Norm Murdock and Steve Palmer welcome special guests Brian Steel and Steven Walter about pressing policing issues affecting our community.





Brian Steel is the Executive Vice President of FOP Capital City Lodge #9 serving 4300 members.





Steven Walter is a return guest, heard in this episode, and a retired U.S. Marine Corps officer and a retired sergeant from the Columbus Police Department.





We explore the aftermath of recent protests and unrest, discussing the dilemma of protecting property during such events. We recount witnessing the heartbreaking scene of business owners picking up the pieces after their windows were smashed. We shed some light on the connection between drug addiction and criminal behaviors, emphasizing the desperate choices some individuals may make when in the grip of addiction.





Bail reform becomes a focal point of discussion, as we examine the unintended consequences it may have on the very communities it aims to help. What is the effectiveness of the current system? We need to keep seeking solutions that are fair and beneficial for everyone.





We talk about the lack of effective investigative resources and the need to replace experienced investigators with younger ones, highlighting the importance of addressing this potential gap.





The mental health and well-being of law enforcement officers are also explored. There is a toll on police officers' lives. It's a demanding and often high-stress job. We talk about the tools and assistance available to support officers in such situations, emphasizing the need for a holistic approach to promote their well-being.





Stephen Palmer is the Managing Partner for the law firm, Palmer Legal Defense. He has specialized almost exclusively in criminal defense for over 26 years. Steve is also a partner in Criminal Defense Consultants, a firm focused wholly on helping criminal defense attorneys design winning strategies for their clients.





Norm Murdock is an automobile racing driver and owner of a high-performance and restoration car parts company. He earned undergraduate degrees in literature and journalism and graduated with a Juris Doctor from the University of Cincinnati College of Law in 1985. He worked in the IT industry for two years before launching a career in government relations in Columbus, Ohio. Norm has assisted clients in the Transportation, Education, Healthcare, and Public Infrastructure sectors.





Brett Johnson is an award-winning podcast consultant and small business owner for nearly 10 years, leaving a long career in radio. He is passionate about helping small businesses tell their story through podcasts, and he believes podcasting is a great opportunity for different voices to speak and be heard.





Recorded at the 511 Studios, in the Brewery District in downtown Columbus, OH.





