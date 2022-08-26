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Top Caricature Artists at a Fun Company BBQ, Live Band, Dancing in Rain-couver. These Vancouver workers have never had this much fun. Entertainment by Bobby the Magician and Friends. Reviews. Testimonials. Available for Surrey BC, Coquitlam, Burnaby, New Westminster BC.
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