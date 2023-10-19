A Guide for Indigos and Starseeds (and Sometimes We’re Both!)

Amidst the celestial whispers of starseeds and indigos, an intricate dance of enigmas unfolds.





In this video, I’ll break down the details of this important topic with an intention to share some of the secrets of their natures. As the veil lifts more and more, may a gentle wave of clarity wash over your very essence, revealing the keys and clues to your Sacred Mission.





Let the magick of your being, from the very strands of your multidimensional DNA, unfurl and awaken and the wisdom of the ages flood into your Awakened Soul.





-----





🔥 Subscribe to my newsletter for announcements, upcoming podcast episodes, events, etc.: https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/join-the-newsletter





🌟 Subscribe to this channel 🌟

https://www.youtube.com/@awakeningmagick





🌀Grab this guide to Tap Into Your Unique Magick and Mastery, Learn to Let Go and Heal. Dissolve the old energies and awaken the new! Go here: https://bit.ly/GiveawayFreeGuideLearntoLetGoandHeal





✨ Connect with The Awakening Magick Community ✨





🌟TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@awakeningmagick

🔮TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AwakeningMagick





Here's how we help you launch your mission!

✨Strategic & Creative Support for all of you Heart-Based Business Owners around the world: https://www.teamgu.com/





✨ Helping you to stop suppressing your diving gifts & how to Dissolve the Old to Awaken the New in the DisrUPt Now Programs & Podcast: https://www.disruptnowprograms.com/