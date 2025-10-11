BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Melbourne Freedom Rally 11 October 2025
Lightpath
Lightpath
24 followers
36 views • 1 day ago

As usual we came together at Parliament House (which was heavily guarded today by loads of Police for some reason) and we went straight to the Bourke Street Mall to make some speeches. In the Mall we join with others already there, handing out literature. Our topics have a lot to do with government and corporate corruption and the now obvious way Australia is being led into a communist dictatorship by political puppets. This would be a hopeless situation were is not for logical theological thought. It's God's war and God will not lose, plus God has no intention of coming out with a poor harvest of souls. Something big is bound to happen. Justice will be served and it is highly likely that we will witness it. 

Keywords
freedompolicejusticerallygovernment corruptionpolitical puppetsliteraturemelbournecorporate corruptionspeechestheologicalparliament housebourke street mallcommunist dictatorship
