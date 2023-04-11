Russian Forces Shocked! NATO Members Sent Dozens of MIG-29 Fighter Jets to Ukraine

US Military News





Poland and Slovakia have agreed to provide fighter jets to Ukraine, with Slovakia approving a plan to send 13 MiG-29 fighter jets and Poland announcing it would give around a dozen of the same jets.





The MiG-29 jets are expected to be used primarily for air defense to protect Ukrainian infrastructure and frontlines from Russian aircraft and cruise missiles.





