Russian Forces Shocked! NATO Members Sent Dozens of MIG-29 Fighter Jets to Ukraine
Published a day ago
US Military News


Apr 10, 2023


Poland and Slovakia have agreed to provide fighter jets to Ukraine, with Slovakia approving a plan to send 13 MiG-29 fighter jets and Poland announcing it would give around a dozen of the same jets.


The MiG-29 jets are expected to be used primarily for air defense to protect Ukrainian infrastructure and frontlines from Russian aircraft and cruise missiles.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YpxS1dVnsU

