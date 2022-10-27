MY HOME BIRTH EXPERIENCE and their rise since the pandemic, Tylenol's infant dangers | Ep 37

For the first time publicly Teryn Gregson shares her home birth experience, joined by Author Jennifer Margulis who reveals home birth is on a dramatic rise since the pandemic, why that is, the benefits of home birth. Plus, the dangers of Tylenol for infants, why it is outlawed around the world and safe alternatives on Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA.
► https://jennifermargulis.net/
► Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast
► Subscribe to the podcast:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017
Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA
► Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/
► Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.