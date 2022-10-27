MY HOME BIRTH EXPERIENCE and their rise since the pandemic, Tylenol's infant dangers | Ep 37

For the first time publicly Teryn Gregson shares her home birth experience, joined by Author Jennifer Margulis who reveals home birth is on a dramatic rise since the pandemic, why that is, the benefits of home birth. Plus, the dangers of Tylenol for infants, why it is outlawed around the world and safe alternatives on Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA.





