Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MY HOME BIRTH EXPERIENCE and their rise since the pandemic, Tylenol's infant dangers | Ep 37
58 views
channel image
We The Patriots USA
Published a month ago |

For the first time publicly Teryn Gregson shares her home birth experience, joined by Author Jennifer Margulis who reveals home birth is on a dramatic rise since the pandemic, why that is, the benefits of home birth. Plus, the dangers of Tylenol for infants, why it is outlawed around the world and safe alternatives on Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA.


► https://jennifermargulis.net/


► Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast


► Subscribe to the podcast:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA


► Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/


► Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom




Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
freedomsubscribeexperience

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket