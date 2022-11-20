Create New Account
COVID Election Fall Out, Economic Collapse, WWIII & The Great Reset
Weaponized News
Published 9 days ago

Sam, Thomas and Adam discuss the 2022 elections, Elon Musk at Twitter, Free Speech, COVID, Economic Collapse, WWIII, The Great Reset One World Government Agenda and much more

Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/

Keywords
free speecheconomic collapsewwiiicovid2022 electionselon musk at twitterthe great reset one world government agenda

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
