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This is What's Happening to Us! (Part 2) Interview with Patrick Wood #Cryptocurrency
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45 views • July 27, 2020
This is part 2 of 2.
The technocratic takeover that was dreamed up in the 1920's has never gone away. rising from its ashes in the form of the Trilateral Commission, the people in charge of wanting to create a technocratic utopia on earth are closer to achieving it than ever before. To help us understand its implications and how these technocrats think, I spoke to Patrick Wood of Technocracy.News and author of Trilaterals Over Washington, and Technocracy Rising.
In part 2, we discuss bitcoin and the financial revolution that is Bitcoin and how the positive times may not last.
The technocratic takeover that was dreamed up in the 1920's has never gone away. rising from its ashes in the form of the Trilateral Commission, the people in charge of wanting to create a technocratic utopia on earth are closer to achieving it than ever before. To help us understand its implications and how these technocrats think, I spoke to Patrick Wood of Technocracy.News and author of Trilaterals Over Washington, and Technocracy Rising.
In part 2, we discuss bitcoin and the financial revolution that is Bitcoin and how the positive times may not last.
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