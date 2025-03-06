Nur Shams in Ruins, Homes and Lives Shattered









Massivedestruction has swept through the neighborhoods of Nur Shams refugee camp,

leaving homes and infrastructure in ruins. During the military operationtargeting Tulkarm and its camps, the residents of Nur Shams have endured severe

damage to their homes and vital services. The destruction is extensive,amplifying the already dire humanitarian crisis faced by the community.

Reporting: tasneem Sleet

Filmed: 18/02/2025

