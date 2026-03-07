I WILL ALWAYS SERVE THE JEWISH PEOPLE - TRUMP

Reminder from During the White House Hanukkah Celebration in December 2025

Adding from yesterday:

The State Department has approved a $151.8 million emergency sale of ammunition to Israel, bypassing Congress entirely.

The sale includes 12,000 BLU-110A/B general purpose 1,000-pound bomb bodies.

Rubio declared an "emergency" requiring immediate sale, waiving congressional review requirements under the Arms Export Control Act.

This is on top of the $4 billion Rubio already fast-tracked. And on top of the $12 billion in total arms sales approved since Trump took office.