I WILL ALWAYS SERVE THE JEWISH PEOPLE - TRUMP
Reminder from During the White House Hanukkah Celebration in December 2025
Adding from yesterday:
The State Department has approved a $151.8 million emergency sale of ammunition to Israel, bypassing Congress entirely.
The sale includes 12,000 BLU-110A/B general purpose 1,000-pound bomb bodies.
Rubio declared an "emergency" requiring immediate sale, waiving congressional review requirements under the Arms Export Control Act.
This is on top of the $4 billion Rubio already fast-tracked. And on top of the $12 billion in total arms sales approved since Trump took office.