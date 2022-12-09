Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2944b - Those Who “Knowingly” Broke The Law [Treason] Are The Most Vocal,Narrative Control Lost
GalacticStorm
Published 15 hours ago
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2944b - Dec 8, 2022

Those Who “Knowingly” Broke The Law [Treason] Are The Most Vocal,Narrative Control Lost
The [DS] has lost the control of the narrative, those who are no longer protected will scream the loudest. There is now way out for them, the protectors are disappearing, the fake news is going down the tubes and the news is no longer controlled by these organizations. The people are taking back control of information. Soon there will be no place for the treasonous criminals to hide, soon they won't be able to walk down the street. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

Keywords
censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admin

