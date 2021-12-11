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The Vox Report: Jew-Jab Mandate Kinda Rejected By Jew Slaves Called Republican Senators
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360 views • December 11, 2021
The Vox Report: Jew-Jab Mandate Kinda Rejected By Jew Slaves Called Republican Senators
Re: First Published: December 10, 2021
Republican Senatorial lickspittles pretend to care about human rights by staging a mock exercise to reject Biden's Jewish poison mandate knowing full well that their "protest" was merely partisan electioneering to show their red state constituents that they are not the spineless scumbags that they definitely are. But they are not alone in their spineless scumbaggery, the entire left, right and center of our people are cowards unwilling to face the threat, name the name, fight the fight. They will do anything, fight any other ghost except face the truth that a cabal of JEWISH bankers are dismantling our nation, people and families. They will blame "The Government" "The Corporations" "The Democrats" "The Communists" "The Chinese"
Subscribe to Harry Vox's Bitchute Channel at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qiSSqbll667s/
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Re: First Published: December 10, 2021
Republican Senatorial lickspittles pretend to care about human rights by staging a mock exercise to reject Biden's Jewish poison mandate knowing full well that their "protest" was merely partisan electioneering to show their red state constituents that they are not the spineless scumbags that they definitely are. But they are not alone in their spineless scumbaggery, the entire left, right and center of our people are cowards unwilling to face the threat, name the name, fight the fight. They will do anything, fight any other ghost except face the truth that a cabal of JEWISH bankers are dismantling our nation, people and families. They will blame "The Government" "The Corporations" "The Democrats" "The Communists" "The Chinese"
Subscribe to Harry Vox's Bitchute Channel at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qiSSqbll667s/
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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