How important are natural forests?

The Earth’s vegetation provides a key factor in biological processes which interact to maintain equilibrium and stabilize climate. Humans obstructed this process by removing vegetation faster than it could grow and increase naturally when fossil fuel combustion adds more carbon dioxide, steam, and heat to the atmosphere. More information for keen scientists in my other videos and more details linked here.
https://mikamolyneaux.wordpress.com/2025/05/18/carbon-dioxide-and-oxygen-cycles/
