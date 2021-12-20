© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A New Day at CNN
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • December 20, 2021
Does CNN have a pattern of pedophile producers? find me at: http://dluxnation.com
SOURCES Drop the Soap https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61ba32dbf3b3b420a03e597f John Griffin https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10321309/Chris-Cuomos-CNN-producer-hosted-sleepovers-pool-parties-friends-three-young-children.html The “mother” https://www.ctinsider.com/news/article/Warrant-Mom-twice-hospitalized-during-trip-to-16709345.php Project Veritas https://www.projectveritas.com/news/source-provided-video-and-texts-show-cnn-producer-fantasizing-about-sex-acts/ PV names producer https://www.projectveritas.com/news/project-veritas-names-cnn-producer-involved-in-wednesdays-tragic-story/ Dom Lemon https://youtu.be/PPw8eCG9t_c
https://www.banned.video/
Jamie Dlux
SOURCES Drop the Soap https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61ba32dbf3b3b420a03e597f John Griffin https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10321309/Chris-Cuomos-CNN-producer-hosted-sleepovers-pool-parties-friends-three-young-children.html The “mother” https://www.ctinsider.com/news/article/Warrant-Mom-twice-hospitalized-during-trip-to-16709345.php Project Veritas https://www.projectveritas.com/news/source-provided-video-and-texts-show-cnn-producer-fantasizing-about-sex-acts/ PV names producer https://www.projectveritas.com/news/project-veritas-names-cnn-producer-involved-in-wednesdays-tragic-story/ Dom Lemon https://youtu.be/PPw8eCG9t_c
https://www.banned.video/
Jamie Dlux
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.