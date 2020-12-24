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Gates Says No Normal Until 2022, U.S. Billionaires Increase Wealth by $1 Trillion Since Lockdowns
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19 views • December 24, 2020
Gates Says No Normal Until 2022, U.S. Billionaires Increase Wealth by $1 Trillion Since Lockdowns. ,,CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1h3bqESVdqkwm123Ce4ZmA
QUOTE ,, Not everyone can be trusted. I think we all have to be very selective about the people we trust. Shelley Long
QUOTE ,, Not everyone can be trusted. I think we all have to be very selective about the people we trust. Shelley Long
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