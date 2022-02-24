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What Really Happened January 6 | Beyond the Cover
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20 views • February 24, 2022
Is every day January 6? Well, it sure seems that way when looking at what happened on January 6 and its consequences through the prism of the left-wing major news media. If the establishment opinion cartel is to be believed, then not just the people who went to the Capitol that day, but anyone who supports Trump and believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen is akin to a domestic terrorist. Of course, the truth is very different. In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” host Gary Benoit interviews New American senior editor William F. Jasper about what really happened on January 6. The evidence is overwhelming, Jasper explains, that agents provocateurs incited the violence, and that the resulting melee is now being used for the purpose of discrediting and marginalizing conservatives — by design. Jasper wrote five articles about January 6 and related issues in the March 14, 2022 issue of The New American.
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To find this magazine issue, visit https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3805/
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
To find this magazine issue, visit https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3805/
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