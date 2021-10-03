© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEW EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS & VIDEO OF COVID VAXXX VIAL UNDER LIGHT MICROSCOPE
Follow
1
Share
Report
161 views • October 03, 2021
Dr. José Luis Sevillano / Ricardo Delgado / Orwell City
================
(world orders review)
================
NEW exclusive PHOTOS & VIDEO of COVID VAXXX VIAL under LIGHT MICROSCOPE (Oct 02nd 2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PXTaIOcnqsJV/ [SHARE]
================
[full transcript & photo set (must see)] @ https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/exclusive-material.html
================
A few hours ago, in its 147th program, La Quinta Columna shared new photographs and videos of electron microscopy analysis of one of the vials of vaccination against COVID-19 that the team has obtained in recent months. This material is exclusive and will probably be included in a report soon.
The explanations and comments of La Quinta Columna below, brought to English by Orwell City.
---------------------------
Dr. Sevillano: The most important thing that people need to know is that there shouldn't be anything visible under a light microscope in vaccines. At most, you could see tiny bubbles in there that might be nanoparticles where they belong, in the vaccines that have them. But tiny bubbles or whatever, which are homogeneous. I mean, something that you would see it all homogeneously, and they wouldn't move around either. At most, you could see that under an optical microscope. And when you have taken a look at the photos, you'll see what's seen under the optical microscope. What tiny bubbles, really! Now you'll see them.
Dr. Sevillano: For people who know about microscopes, everything you're going to see was seen in an optical microscope magnified only 10 times. That's not super magnified or anything. It's what you see under the microscope at 10x magnification. At 10 times the original size, things like that were found. This is in the vaccine. So, it's no wonder that people get thrombosis and other conditions when you come across this... Just for you to have an idea: you shouldn't see anything there. That would have to be a pink field —because this microscope has that light—, but it would have to be a field where you wouldn't see anything. At the most, you could see, maybe, as we were saying, some dot over there. But it should be very homogeneous, thinking that there would be nanoparticles of something. If they included something, right? Because they have told us that there were nanoparticles in the vaccines. But at most, it should be something homogeneous. Those nanoparticles should be homogeneous, all the same size, and dispersed throughout the solution. Well, look at the dots you see. Notice that they aren't homogeneous. They're materials, sometimes of one size, sometimes of another. Look at what they have put in there. Just look at this image.
Ricardo Delgado: This is a sealed vaccine, eh? And closed. Well, let's take this out, and let's look at this other image. This one has caught my attention since, apart from it being the closest thing to what you already know —the famous kleenex that we saw in the Pfizer vaccine that corresponds to the fashionable material—, we have this. See? Well, these have given peaks compatible with graphene. We've been told that as well, okay. That's right. Of course. This resembles the famous Morgellons that have been found in masks and so on, and which we haven't talked about yet. Some people think, as well, that they benefit somehow, precisely, using graphene. Some think that these are a kind of pseudo-technological parasites. Who knows! In any case, this shouldn't be in vaccines.
Dr. Sevillano: Exactly. That shouldn't be there. None of this. Well... Have you seen the variety of things there? We're going to keep seeing things. You've seen irregular white dots. You've seen elongated things, like pieces of a blade of grass or whatever, like a weird vegetable. You've seen the graphene folds. We're going to continue to look at images so people can see the things that go in the vials.
. Sevillano: That's being injected in people's bodies. Pregnant women, children, old and young. Everybody they catch, they inject that to them. And other things that carry other vaccines that we can't say, but they have up to four or five different things identified. We have seen these things that even look like fungus. Look closely. You can even see things that look like fungus. This appears to be all material, let's say, inert. Not metallic, whatever. And I'm telling you, we've seen images that look like fungus in other ones of them. We've seen doped graphene. That's dot-doped graphene that looks like heavy metals. We have seen other types of nanoparticles that we don't know, exactly, what they're either.
In other words, we have seen everything. Here in the vaccine, they're putting whatever they want. Whatever they want, and it is not stated in the package insert. 'No, no. Graphene isn't listed in the package insert. It isn't. Neither is this.' Let's see how you explain, then, that this is there in an uncontaminated sample...
================
(world orders review)
================
NEW exclusive PHOTOS & VIDEO of COVID VAXXX VIAL under LIGHT MICROSCOPE (Oct 02nd 2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PXTaIOcnqsJV/ [SHARE]
================
[full transcript & photo set (must see)] @ https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/exclusive-material.html
================
A few hours ago, in its 147th program, La Quinta Columna shared new photographs and videos of electron microscopy analysis of one of the vials of vaccination against COVID-19 that the team has obtained in recent months. This material is exclusive and will probably be included in a report soon.
The explanations and comments of La Quinta Columna below, brought to English by Orwell City.
---------------------------
Dr. Sevillano: The most important thing that people need to know is that there shouldn't be anything visible under a light microscope in vaccines. At most, you could see tiny bubbles in there that might be nanoparticles where they belong, in the vaccines that have them. But tiny bubbles or whatever, which are homogeneous. I mean, something that you would see it all homogeneously, and they wouldn't move around either. At most, you could see that under an optical microscope. And when you have taken a look at the photos, you'll see what's seen under the optical microscope. What tiny bubbles, really! Now you'll see them.
Dr. Sevillano: For people who know about microscopes, everything you're going to see was seen in an optical microscope magnified only 10 times. That's not super magnified or anything. It's what you see under the microscope at 10x magnification. At 10 times the original size, things like that were found. This is in the vaccine. So, it's no wonder that people get thrombosis and other conditions when you come across this... Just for you to have an idea: you shouldn't see anything there. That would have to be a pink field —because this microscope has that light—, but it would have to be a field where you wouldn't see anything. At the most, you could see, maybe, as we were saying, some dot over there. But it should be very homogeneous, thinking that there would be nanoparticles of something. If they included something, right? Because they have told us that there were nanoparticles in the vaccines. But at most, it should be something homogeneous. Those nanoparticles should be homogeneous, all the same size, and dispersed throughout the solution. Well, look at the dots you see. Notice that they aren't homogeneous. They're materials, sometimes of one size, sometimes of another. Look at what they have put in there. Just look at this image.
Ricardo Delgado: This is a sealed vaccine, eh? And closed. Well, let's take this out, and let's look at this other image. This one has caught my attention since, apart from it being the closest thing to what you already know —the famous kleenex that we saw in the Pfizer vaccine that corresponds to the fashionable material—, we have this. See? Well, these have given peaks compatible with graphene. We've been told that as well, okay. That's right. Of course. This resembles the famous Morgellons that have been found in masks and so on, and which we haven't talked about yet. Some people think, as well, that they benefit somehow, precisely, using graphene. Some think that these are a kind of pseudo-technological parasites. Who knows! In any case, this shouldn't be in vaccines.
Dr. Sevillano: Exactly. That shouldn't be there. None of this. Well... Have you seen the variety of things there? We're going to keep seeing things. You've seen irregular white dots. You've seen elongated things, like pieces of a blade of grass or whatever, like a weird vegetable. You've seen the graphene folds. We're going to continue to look at images so people can see the things that go in the vials.
. Sevillano: That's being injected in people's bodies. Pregnant women, children, old and young. Everybody they catch, they inject that to them. And other things that carry other vaccines that we can't say, but they have up to four or five different things identified. We have seen these things that even look like fungus. Look closely. You can even see things that look like fungus. This appears to be all material, let's say, inert. Not metallic, whatever. And I'm telling you, we've seen images that look like fungus in other ones of them. We've seen doped graphene. That's dot-doped graphene that looks like heavy metals. We have seen other types of nanoparticles that we don't know, exactly, what they're either.
In other words, we have seen everything. Here in the vaccine, they're putting whatever they want. Whatever they want, and it is not stated in the package insert. 'No, no. Graphene isn't listed in the package insert. It isn't. Neither is this.' Let's see how you explain, then, that this is there in an uncontaminated sample...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.