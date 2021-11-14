© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Warning to the vaxxed - they will come for you too - it will never end! How many shots to qualify as fully vaxxed?
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
449 views • November 14, 2021
Yeah, I saw this coming back in late 2020! They will ever ease up. Now you see they want the kids too! DON'T GIVE IN!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.