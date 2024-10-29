Episode #41 - Cosmic Cycles: Reincarnation, Alien Agendas and The Mysteries of Saturn w/ Katillist J

On this episode I was a returning guest on the White Rabbit Podcast hosted by Katallist Jones and we went deep down the rabbit hole on this one with subjects like reincarnation, the alien agendas and the mysteries of Saturn worship.

We also talked about how the system is rigged against us from the education system to health system which is why I stressed that the only way to take the fight to the enemy is to work on yourself and one way to do that is to get yourself in shape because it helps to cause a shift in mindset which is duly needed if we are going to make it to the end.





