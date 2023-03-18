https://gettr.com/post/p2bv5tc4084

【#FreeMilesGuoNow】03/18/2023 Zhongyuan Foshou: As an ordinary Chinese rescued from Communist China by the NFSC, I have no fear of possible subpoenas and interrogations, because I can discern between good and evil. Mr Miles Guo never defrauded me of any money. Instead, he saved my entire family

【#立即释放郭文贵先生】03/18/2023 中原佛手战友：作为被新中国联邦从墙内救出的普通华人，我不怕所谓的传票和质询，因为我能分清善恶，郭先生没骗我一分钱，反而救了我全家

