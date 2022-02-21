Talking Truth & Waking Up

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Paul Tokgozoglu Bio:
Paul Tokgozoglu is an entrepreneur and podcast host. He is the CMO at Podcast Powertrain and host of the Trinity Media News podcast. After leaving the Army in 2020, Paul has been dedicated to helping podcasters express their freedom of speech through launching and developing podcasts. His show is about promoting positive news stories from around the world and changing the mainstream narrative. He also hosts the Beyond Homo Sapien podcast about the ongoing evolution of humanity and you can take part.
Connect with Paul and learn more at podcastpowertrain.com or trinitymedianetwork.org or beyondhomosapien.com
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞:
Website: https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com
Website - https://lifeafteraddictionandindictment.com
Facebook - https://facebook.com/stevecloward1
Email: [email protected]
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