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Talking Truth & Waking Up
TruthTalkWithSteve
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60 views • February 21, 2022
Description: Listen as Steve and Paul talk about current events.


Paul Tokgozoglu Bio:

Paul Tokgozoglu is an entrepreneur and podcast host. He is the CMO at Podcast Powertrain and host of the Trinity Media News podcast. After leaving the Army in 2020, Paul has been dedicated to helping podcasters express their freedom of speech through launching and developing podcasts. His show is about promoting positive news stories from around the world and changing the mainstream narrative. He also hosts the Beyond Homo Sapien podcast about the ongoing evolution of humanity and you can take part.

Connect with Paul and learn more at podcastpowertrain.com or trinitymedianetwork.org or beyondhomosapien.com



𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞:
Website: https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com
Website - https://lifeafteraddictionandindictment.com
Facebook - https://facebook.com/stevecloward1
Email: [email protected]

If you enjoyed the podcast please write a 5 Star review on apple podcasts here. Even just a one word will help other find the show: https://apple.co/357l9ko

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy