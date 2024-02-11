Canada’s doctors REVOLT against Justin Trudeau’s MAID program, what’s next - Redacted News

mirrored



Canada will put off medically induced death for people who are mentally ill until at least 2027. The MAID, or Medical Assistance in Dying, program was set to be extended to people with mental illness but now the government has extended that extension because doctors won't do it! The Canadian government says that they will take the next three years to develop standards. So…professionals won’t do this because they clearly know it’s wrong so the Canadian government wants to train them to do it? Based on standards they don’t have!?

