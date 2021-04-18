Radical Truth #5 - When a Nation Forgets God - Part 2

The exclusion of church from state. An economic meltdown. Laws that circumvent justice and morality. The systematic secularization of media, education, workplace, and popular culture. Experience trumping reason. History revised to serve special interests. The erosion and breakdown of family systems. Here’s Part 2 of a two-part series on how history is repeating itself, and what WE must do about it.

Here is the book mentioned in this episode: "When a Nation Forgets God: 7 Lessons We Must Learn from Nazi Germany" https://amzn.to/301GWHg

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