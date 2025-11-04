BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Head and The Heart’s Matt Gervais - STAGE THREADS Ep. 5
5 views • 5 hours ago

On this episode of DTB’s “Stage Threads”, Matt Gervais, guitarist/vocalist of the indie folk band, The Head and The Heart, shows you their stage outfits and discusses how their style connects to their music and the stories behind the clothing they wear during performances. The Head and the Heart is currently supporting their newest album, Aperture.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - August 8, 2025

Location - The Salt Shed in Chicago, IL


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:35 Skip Intro

01:46 Clothing

06:06 Shoes


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:35Skip Intro

01:46Clothing

06:06Shoes

