The Winning Mindset: Insights and Strategies from Leigh Dundas

“As you may be aware, there's quite a kerfluffle going on right now at campus universities from coast to coast (funded by the left, of course). Which is upsetting to many Christians and conservatives -- and even folks who are neither Christian nor conservative.... Against this crazy backdrop, and in a timeline that I now believe was Divinely-Inspired, I was asked to teach a course at Kairos Christian University in Tustin, CA beginning Saturday, May 18, entitled "The Psychology of Winning" which will teach good folks everywhere the mindset and spiritual requirements necessary to succeed against daunting odds -- and which will give the winning recipe to do so!” - Leigh Dundas









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live









TO WATCH ALL FULL INTERVIEWS -

https://subsplash.com/flyoverconservatives/media/ms/+g6yhgjx









Leigh Dundas

WEBSITE: www.leighdundas.com

EVENT: https://leighdundas.com/education/









-------------------------------------------









𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com

► Prepper Beef - use promo code FLYOVER for 20% off - https://flyovermeat.com









Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/









-------





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 381b6f65536ada71







