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Dr. Paul Alexander discusses Canada’s Freedom Convoy 2022 and The People’s Convoy
Vaccine Choice Canada
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80 views • March 11, 2022
From the road in Hagerstown, Maryland Dr. Paul Alexander speaks about his experience at Canada’s Freedom Convoy 2022 and now The People’s Convoy U.S.A.

Dr. Paul Alexander speaks to the truckers at The People's Convoy in Hagerstown, Maryland: https://rumble.com/vwzekf-lock-them-up-lock-them-up.html

Dr. Paul Alexander’s website: https://www.drpaulalexander.com/

Substack Alexander Covid News: https://palexander.substack.com/

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Stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
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HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/

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Vaccine Choice Canada, along with seven other co-plaintiffs, have taken legal action against the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, the Municipality of Metropolitan Toronto, various public health officials, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. A Statement of Claim was filed in Ontario Superior Court on July 6, 2020. Please help support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate

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vaccine choice canadathe peoples convoydr paul alexanderfreedom convoy 2022
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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