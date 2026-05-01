💥FOX NEWS: CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper has briefed the Supreme leader in the Situation Room about the potential biggly "final blow" to Iran.

Targets include remaining military assets, leadership, and infrastructure.

🐻We just watched 11 minutes of Fox to get in the mindset of the Orangetan Daddy & friends. It was actually fun.

We learned about US non-existent hypersonics being deployed, gay Ayatollah with no lips (???), Arabs & Jews being BFFs for life, and many other biggly and amazingly discombobulating truths. Oh, Russia and China are done as well. Finito. Obliterated. You can enjoy 3,5 minutes of the experience... It's life changing.

Wall Street closes in 17,5 hours (16.00 ET). Today it set a new post-Covid record. Should be a fun May 1.

🔴 @DDGeopolitics

Adding:

⚡️🇵🇸 Despite Global Demands to Stop Genocide in Gaza, U.S. Delivers 6,500 Tons of Weapons to Israel in 24 Hours

The U.S. delivered 6,500 tons of military equipment to Israel in just 24 hours on April 30, 2026. Two cargo ships at Haifa and Ashdod ports, along with several cargo planes, unloaded thousands of air and ground munitions, military trucks, JLTV combat vehicles, and other weaponry, which were rapidly distributed to IOF bases.

This arms surge is part of a larger resupply effort: since late February 2026, amid conflict with Iran. The U.S. has shipped over 115,600 tons of military aid to Israel via 403 flights and 10 ships.

🚩 ResistanceTrench (RezistanceTrench)