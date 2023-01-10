Create New Account
DOD CONTRACTOR BRYAN TEW CIA MIND CONTROL INVOLVES THE COLLECTION & CATALOGUING OF DATA REGARDING VICTIMS MEMORY REFERENCES
Published 21 hours ago
Do you have images or videos with black background in your head? Well thats the hive mind teams. Do you think about the same shit over and over again? Its also them. This is btw. called Image to Skull. There is Voice to Skull V2k and I2k.

This is one of Bryans older videos from his deleted channel.

