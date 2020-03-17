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Make the Most of This Time
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29 views • March 17, 2020
No matter where you are in the world and no matter what your current situation, make the most of the time that you now have and remain positive. This will all pass and how you act right now will determine if you come out of this situation stronger than you were before.
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