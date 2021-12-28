Imagine all the people

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10 views • December 28, 2021
GRTV, December 26, 2021
We are told by our governments that It’s Christmas under Lockdown.
To protect you and your loved ones against the so-called deadly Covid Omicron Variant.
The announcement was made on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.
Anthony Fauci led the disinformation campaign, intimating that Omicron “is already in the United States but has yet to be detected”
The alleged spread of Omicron during the Christmas holiday period has become a pretext and a justification for implementing partial lockdowns, restrictions on travel as well as confinement and stay at home mandates.
It’s happening in all major regions of the World.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-the-covid-19-omicron-christmas-lockdown/5765376
We are told by our governments that It’s Christmas under Lockdown.
To protect you and your loved ones against the so-called deadly Covid Omicron Variant.
The announcement was made on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.
Anthony Fauci led the disinformation campaign, intimating that Omicron “is already in the United States but has yet to be detected”
The alleged spread of Omicron during the Christmas holiday period has become a pretext and a justification for implementing partial lockdowns, restrictions on travel as well as confinement and stay at home mandates.
It’s happening in all major regions of the World.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-the-covid-19-omicron-christmas-lockdown/5765376
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