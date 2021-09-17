BASES2021 Edmund Marriage - Cataclysms Part 2

Edmund Marriage completes his 2 part lecture on Cataclysms and the Restart of Civilization at BASES2021 summer lectures, at The Barge Inn Honeystreet. Introduced by Jemma Cooper for the Bases project Lectures series, created by Miles Johnston.



Edmund is founder of The Patrick Foundation

Marriage established the Patrick Foundation to promote and continue the work of his Uncle; Christian O'Brien and Aunt Barbara Joy O’Brien in 1998. [32] Christian O’Brien died aged 87 in 2001. Barbara Joy, Edmund’s aunt played an active part in the continuing research until her death in 2017. The foundation takes on a number of research projects. Under the auspices of The Golden Age Project it runs a website by that name devoted to historical research. It focuses on the promotion and continued research into the discovery by O'Brien of the Hursag / Garden of the gods (Sumerian paradise) / Garden of Eden archaeological site in the Aaiha plain, Lebanon. The foundation has organized several video lectures available online and an exploratory survey of the suggested archaeological site