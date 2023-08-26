2023-8-26 bioweapon 2.0 rollout - add these to your arsenal - 246







Team satan just gave us the heads up....one week until bioweapon 2.0 rollout. (God makes them tell us what they are going to do before they do it.) That would be september 1st 2023. People in the medical fields are being given advance notice that these things are about to happen again. If you have not heard of things like ivermectin, cds, silver spray for your nose and lungs, silver drops for your eyes, nettle leaf for anti-histamine, ginseng and maca root and spicy things to keep your blood vessels open, tumeric to quell inflammation, large does of vitamin C to oxygenate your blood, zinc, quercetin, EDTA and activated charcoal to eliminate and detox metals from the body, etc... you had better do a deep dive and get the things you need now, and stay away from hospitals, the vxxed, and any place offering the bioweapons disguised as vaccines. If any of this sounds strange and new to you, and you are in disbelief because of what I am saying; then please, don't believe me, but pray about it, and do as you are led of Him. Praise God. These things are coming because of rebellion against God, because we refuse to walk in covenant with God, calling it old, when christ was given for us, so that we could become a separate, and holy, and called out, covenanted people of Yahuah. Go read it again, for yourself this time, without a "man of God" explaining his version of it; read jeremiah 31:31-33; read II corinthians 6:17. God told us ahead of time, that there would come a time when men would not endure the word of God, but have changed it to their liking, creating a religion that is not of God. We are here, and the judgments proceeding from the Father against a hypocritical, rebellious, and unwaivering unrepentant spirit...from which we do not blush. If we know these things...then why aren't we standing in the holy place with the Father like christ warned us about in matthew 24? in daniel? Standing with the Father in the holy place is believing in His son, and walking in covenant (the one the world calls old) with the Father, and obeying His voice, which means, walking in faith with Him. If we are not doing these things, how will HE deem us to be His "church in the wilderness.". Man has many churches, God has one. Might we prove ourselves and know which one we are in (not by our own estimations) but by His. Then we shall have great confidence in our spirit in our standing, and we shall know that when all things that were spoken of, happen, that HE will be for us, instead of, against us. We must prepare the ark to the saving of our family. Pray about it. Praise God.



