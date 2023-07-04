Cardinal Müller reacts to Pope Francis' new appointment to Vatican doctrine chief

LifeSiteNews Vatican correspondent Michael Haynes interviews the former Prefect of the Vatican Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith - Cardinal Gerhard Müller - about Pope Francis' highly controversial appointment of known dissenter Archbishop Victor Fernandez to Doctrine Chief.
