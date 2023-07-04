Create New Account
Cardinal Müller reacts to Pope Francis' new appointment to Vatican doctrine chief
Rick Langley
LifeSiteNews Vatican correspondent Michael Haynes interviews the former Prefect of the Vatican Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith - Cardinal Gerhard Müller - about Pope Francis' highly controversial appointment of known dissenter Archbishop Victor Fernandez to Doctrine Chief.

