Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Crazy Yenta Attacks Congressman; AOC Piles on - Chick Think in Action
45 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published 2 months ago |

Environmentalist Lawyer, Raya Salter, viciously attacked Louisiana congressman Rod Higgins about the fossil fuel industry in his state, during the congressman''s questioning of her. She did not answer a single question he posed, only braided him, implying that he was a racist and religious nut job.Despite what is evident to anybody who was paying attention representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez followed up, be reading Rod Higgins, and coming to the defense of the actual assailant.

It is an example of chick-think in action, and the question is why anybody could possibly vote for these shrewish yentas with no practical solution, only noise.


#AOC #RodHiggins #fossilfuels


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.


Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
social mediaus politicsmindfulnesscommunicationwalkbaseddecencypolarizationbad behaviorwolkcalm down-basedgetting sluggedstaying calmname-callinginterpersonal communicationsstay friendly

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket