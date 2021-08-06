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PRESIDENT REAGAN: "MY FELLOW AMERICANS, IT LOOKS LIKE SOME THINGS HAVE CHANGED..."
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100 views • August 06, 2021
PRESIDENT REAGAN: "MY FELLOW AMERICANS, IT LOOKS LIKE SOME THINGS HAVE CHANGED..."
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LXy7lVslcj0Z/
"We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America." Preamble to the United States of America Constitution https://constitution.congress.gov/constitution/preamble/
"Comment on General Garland's Audit-Suppression Letter:
Attorney General Merrick Garland is acting in a disappointing fashion recently. He clearly is seeking to dissuade and even threaten states from doing more audits like Arizona. It's almost as though the Democrats have something to hide, isn't it?
A reader asks, "Don't they care about jurisdiction?"
Answer: "Jurisdiction" is a limit on power, and they like limitless power.
General Garland was President Obama's pick for the Supreme Court and they tried to slip him through as a non-controversial moderate. Truth be told, he got screwed by the Republicans in an unfair way: they stalled and ran out the shot-clock. However, they did that because before Garland, the Dems had dropped the filibuster to confirm a federal (but non-SCOTUS) judge. And they did that because before then, the Republicans had done something that broke tradition. And the Republicans did THAT because before then, the Democrats had broken with tradition on the confirmation of an AG (Gonzalez? 2004?)
It has been a cycle for two decade. I have been looking for an Oresteia. I hoped Judge Garland might bring it.
DC used to run with a degree of "comity", which is to say, "a friendly social atmosphere." Both parties saw themselves in a cooperative enterprise ("We are all working to make the country better, though we have different views on how to do that, we will all acknowledge that we agree on that much and try to find ways to make it happen" ). That broke down after 9/11. Judge Garland was a victim of that breakdown and it cost him a seat on the Supreme Court. Since then, I always assumed that the PR on him had been real: he was a moderate, and I agreed he got screwed on the SCOTUS matter.
However, I am rethinking that now. His actions with regard to Arizona are goonish: threatening states if they do independent audits? Indicating that petitioning government for redress of grievance (for example, calling for audits) might be prosecuted as voter intimidation? That's completely nuts. And now I wonder if the description of him as a "moderate" from 5 years ago was well-earned. I had hoped that the Biden administration would have at least one adult that might counsel a path other than thuggish lawlessness, and that it would be he.
Judge Garland (now General Garland), the Constitution apples to us, too."
Most respectfully,
Patrick M. Byrne
https://t.me/PatrickMByrne/1589
On DOJ's Election-Integrity-Supression Efforts https://patrickbyrne.locals.com/post/924554/on-dojs-election-integrity-supression-efforts
The America Project was founded to advance freedom and preserve the American way of life. We love America. We seek and speak truth. Stand with us! https://theamericaproject.com/
Source, Jovan Hutton Pulitzer https://t.me/JovanHuttonPulitzer/1860
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LXy7lVslcj0Z/
"We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America." Preamble to the United States of America Constitution https://constitution.congress.gov/constitution/preamble/
"Comment on General Garland's Audit-Suppression Letter:
Attorney General Merrick Garland is acting in a disappointing fashion recently. He clearly is seeking to dissuade and even threaten states from doing more audits like Arizona. It's almost as though the Democrats have something to hide, isn't it?
A reader asks, "Don't they care about jurisdiction?"
Answer: "Jurisdiction" is a limit on power, and they like limitless power.
General Garland was President Obama's pick for the Supreme Court and they tried to slip him through as a non-controversial moderate. Truth be told, he got screwed by the Republicans in an unfair way: they stalled and ran out the shot-clock. However, they did that because before Garland, the Dems had dropped the filibuster to confirm a federal (but non-SCOTUS) judge. And they did that because before then, the Republicans had done something that broke tradition. And the Republicans did THAT because before then, the Democrats had broken with tradition on the confirmation of an AG (Gonzalez? 2004?)
It has been a cycle for two decade. I have been looking for an Oresteia. I hoped Judge Garland might bring it.
DC used to run with a degree of "comity", which is to say, "a friendly social atmosphere." Both parties saw themselves in a cooperative enterprise ("We are all working to make the country better, though we have different views on how to do that, we will all acknowledge that we agree on that much and try to find ways to make it happen" ). That broke down after 9/11. Judge Garland was a victim of that breakdown and it cost him a seat on the Supreme Court. Since then, I always assumed that the PR on him had been real: he was a moderate, and I agreed he got screwed on the SCOTUS matter.
However, I am rethinking that now. His actions with regard to Arizona are goonish: threatening states if they do independent audits? Indicating that petitioning government for redress of grievance (for example, calling for audits) might be prosecuted as voter intimidation? That's completely nuts. And now I wonder if the description of him as a "moderate" from 5 years ago was well-earned. I had hoped that the Biden administration would have at least one adult that might counsel a path other than thuggish lawlessness, and that it would be he.
Judge Garland (now General Garland), the Constitution apples to us, too."
Most respectfully,
Patrick M. Byrne
https://t.me/PatrickMByrne/1589
On DOJ's Election-Integrity-Supression Efforts https://patrickbyrne.locals.com/post/924554/on-dojs-election-integrity-supression-efforts
The America Project was founded to advance freedom and preserve the American way of life. We love America. We seek and speak truth. Stand with us! https://theamericaproject.com/
Source, Jovan Hutton Pulitzer https://t.me/JovanHuttonPulitzer/1860
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