Trump's Triumphs #68a: A.I. Will Try To Steal The Teflon Don's Landslide In 2024...

The Teflon Don' Landslide In 2024 cannot possibly be greater than in 2020 however, if the Demon-Rats mess up the election steal planned like they mess up everything else we might have a shot at a 2nd term with the greatest president in our history...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.