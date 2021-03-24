The Prison of Fear | The Nick Vujicic Podcast (Episode 02)

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The Nick Vujicic Podcast | Episode 02
One of the most debilitating conditions to live with is fear, and sometimes it seems impossible to escape it. But in this episode, Nick shines a light on the realities of what scares us, offering a fresh perspective not only on how to identify our fears but on how to engage them.
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Born limbless, Nick Vujicic is a New York Times best-selling author, world-renowned speaker, coach and entrepreneur. With his personal stories, unique perspectives and interviews with other over-comers; "The Nick Vujicic Podcast" will inspire you with life lessons, truths, and attitudes needed for your personal growth and development.