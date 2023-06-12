Krasnoyarsk Chamber Orchestra performed 'Tchaikovsky' at the hydroelectric power station😱
The Krasnoyarsk Chamber Orchestra conducted by Mikhail Benyumov performed Tchaikovsky's Serenade at various sights of the Siberian city in honor of the Day of Russia: at the chapel of Paraskeva Pyatnitsa, near the Cable-stayed bridge, in the Krasnoyarsk Stolby national park and at the powerful Krasnoyarsk hydroelectric power station.
An incredible fusion of music and unique Siberian nature will give you goosebumps.
From the heart of Siberia to the heart of every Russian ❤️ Happy Russia Day!
