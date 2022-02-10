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The Modern Trilemma Argument
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0 view • February 10, 2022
The truth of Jesus' resurrection is the basis of Christianity, and in this video, I will defend Jesus' resurrection using the Modern Trilemma Argument. I discuss the argument, show how it is defended, and then discuss how it answers objections to the resurrection.
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
Keywords
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