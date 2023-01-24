https://gettr.com/post/p261iba2efc

01/22/2023【2023 Chinese New Year Celebration】Miles Guo exposes the true agenda of the One Belt One Road initiative is not only targeting Euros, dollar and energy, but most the CCP’s military agenda. The CCP offers money in exchange for building military bases in these countries. And by doing this, the CCP has controlled many countries. Wang Qishan visited Brazil recently to show to the US and the West that Brazil is under the CCP’s control.





01/22/2023【2023春节大直播】郭文贵先生爆料中共“一带一路”的真正目的, 不仅仅是对付欧元、美元和能源，更为重要的是背后有军事目的。中共要求所有向他们借钱的国家允许中共在其国家建设军事基地。通过这种操作，中共已经控制了很多国家，例如巴西。前几天王岐山出现在巴西，目的就是向美国及西方展示巴西是中共的地盘。



