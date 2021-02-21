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The Big PUSH / Lockdown News Roundup / Hugo Talks, Jabs that changes your DNA for ALL adults before July
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100 views • February 21, 2021
https://youtu.be/3m_2nNDTR4M
A look at the Sunday news slant, all the same headlines. they are being told what to publish. ALL seem to have the same LEAK ahead of an announcement tomorrow 22 February 2021. There is a big push to change the DNA in ALL adults before July, Good Luck with that one.
A look at the Sunday news slant, all the same headlines. they are being told what to publish. ALL seem to have the same LEAK ahead of an announcement tomorrow 22 February 2021. There is a big push to change the DNA in ALL adults before July, Good Luck with that one.
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