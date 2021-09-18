© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patrick Byrne | Will the Election Fraud Be Exposed This Week In Arizona?
Follow
4
Share
Report
310 views • September 18, 2021
Patrick Byrne - Will the Election Fraud Be Exposed This Week?
The founder of OverStock.com (Patrick Byrne) joins us to answer the question, “Will the election fraud be exposed this week?”
Part 1 - Interview with OverStock.com founder, Patrick Byrne
Read - Unrestricted Warfare: China’s Master Plan to Destroy America - https://www.amazon.com/Unrestricted-Warfare-Chinas-Destroy-America/dp/1626543054/ref=sr_1_1?crid=Y8A1D4X165ZW&;dchild=1&keywords=unrestricted+warfare&qid=1631983637&sprefix=unrestricted%2Caps%2C187&sr=8-1
Website: https://americaproject.com/
Text: USA to 845-76
Read - The 100 Year Marathon - https://www.amazon.com/The-Hundred-Year-Marathon-audiobook/dp/B00V68FLLI/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=The+100+Year+Marathon&qid=1631983686&sr=8-1
Part 2 - Alfie Oakes of OakesFarms.com Joins Us to Share About the Importance of Election Integrity -
https://www.oakesfarms.com/
Part 3 - Solar Power Energy 101 | How to Defund the Swamp and Refund the Kingdom - www.AdvancedHomePros.com
Can you install solar panels in all 50 states?
How much does it cost to install the power panels on a 2,500 square foot house?
Can I generate heat for my home with a residential solar electric system?
Will my system work on cloudy days?
What is the lifespan of a solar power system?
What happens when it snows?
What happens to solar panels in hail?
Who installs solar power systems?
How much power will a residential system produce?
What does it truly cost?
Part 4 - How to Secure the Funding That Your Small Business Needs -
https://atozbusinessfunding.com/
Request Your COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemption At:
www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
2 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
1,498 December Dallas Tickets Remaining (Ticket Requests Are Flying In Fast!!!)
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns, etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 2,700 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
The founder of OverStock.com (Patrick Byrne) joins us to answer the question, “Will the election fraud be exposed this week?”
Part 1 - Interview with OverStock.com founder, Patrick Byrne
Read - Unrestricted Warfare: China’s Master Plan to Destroy America - https://www.amazon.com/Unrestricted-Warfare-Chinas-Destroy-America/dp/1626543054/ref=sr_1_1?crid=Y8A1D4X165ZW&;dchild=1&keywords=unrestricted+warfare&qid=1631983637&sprefix=unrestricted%2Caps%2C187&sr=8-1
Website: https://americaproject.com/
Text: USA to 845-76
Read - The 100 Year Marathon - https://www.amazon.com/The-Hundred-Year-Marathon-audiobook/dp/B00V68FLLI/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=The+100+Year+Marathon&qid=1631983686&sr=8-1
Part 2 - Alfie Oakes of OakesFarms.com Joins Us to Share About the Importance of Election Integrity -
https://www.oakesfarms.com/
Part 3 - Solar Power Energy 101 | How to Defund the Swamp and Refund the Kingdom - www.AdvancedHomePros.com
Can you install solar panels in all 50 states?
How much does it cost to install the power panels on a 2,500 square foot house?
Can I generate heat for my home with a residential solar electric system?
Will my system work on cloudy days?
What is the lifespan of a solar power system?
What happens when it snows?
What happens to solar panels in hail?
Who installs solar power systems?
How much power will a residential system produce?
What does it truly cost?
Part 4 - How to Secure the Funding That Your Small Business Needs -
https://atozbusinessfunding.com/
Request Your COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemption At:
www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
2 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
1,498 December Dallas Tickets Remaining (Ticket Requests Are Flying In Fast!!!)
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns, etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 2,700 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.