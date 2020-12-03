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Trump isn't giving up | White House Comms Director
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58 views • December 03, 2020
Alyssa Farah, White House Director of Communications, and Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith discuss President Trump's ongoing outlook and strategy moving forward on election legal matters, the attention the press is giving Joe Biden's all-female press team, the political nature of the stimulus stalemate, and more. - via Spicer & Co., weekdays at 6PM ET on Newsmax TV
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