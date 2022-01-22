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Better stay the hell out of America! You couldn't pay me enough to move back from Mexico.
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163 views • January 22, 2022
I live in Mexico. It is by far an much safer place than the USA. Your chances of being a victim of crime is much much greater in the USA. I recommend moving to Mexico. I love it here.
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